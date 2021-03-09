B.C. First Nations and Friends Women’s Awareness Group has more than 2,000 members. (Facebook photo)

B.C. First Nations and Friends Women’s Awareness Group has more than 2,000 members. (Facebook photo)

First Nations women create danger awareness online group

Women-only Facebook page launched

Several First Nations women from across B.C. have teamed up to provide a safe online space for women and girls to warn each other of any danger they may face.

The B.C. First Nations and Friends Women’s Awareness Group on Facebook has grown to more than 2,000 members since it was created by June Jimmie of Chilliwack on Feb. 17, 2021.

Jimmie said there are many missing women, and that recently there have been frequent reports of women being frightened as they were followed and harassed—some even almost grabbed.

“We want a safe space for women to be aware,” she said. “Too much has been happening lately, and that is why the page has been made.”

Falon William, who resides at the Deep Creek Reserve north of Williams Lake, is one of the site’s seven administrators.

Read More: Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

She works at Northern Shuswap Tribal Council and recalled how a man in his vehicle followed a young girl and her friend from 7-Eleven in downtown Williams Lake to Lake City Secondary School.

The young girl, who William identifies as a niece, and her friend tried to get away from him as he yelled and whistled at them.

“The thing that got me was there were people that walked by them that witnessed this, and they didn’t stop and make sure these that these girls were OK,” William said.

“That’s where it hits home for me is we have to watch out for everybody.”

Bullying and violence is not tolerated by the women’s-only group which is meant as a safe and trusting place for all members.

As William invites women from her large family and friends to join, she hopes the group will continue to grow.

“The police officer took care of it right away, and he treated me very well,” William said of when she had made a police report after a man exposed himself while she was walking in a back alley.

“But that doesn’t mean that is everyone’s experience either,” she added.

There has been a recent spike in attempted abductions, here are a few tips to keep you and your family safe!

Posted by Yeqox Nilin Justice Society on Friday, February 26, 2021

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nations women

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tsilhqot’in National Government appeals Gibraltar Mines’ permit to discharge into Fraser River

Just Posted

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach at the Salvation Army with pet food that is being distributed through a partnership with the BC SPCA Williams Lake Branch. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Salvation Army, BCSPCA team up to provide pet food to owners impacted by COVID-19

BC SPCA distributes 800 kilos of kibble, nearly 450 cans of food since start of pandemic

The Fraser River is seen west of Williams Lake from Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Tsilhqot’in National Government appeals Gibraltar Mines’ permit to discharge into Fraser River

Permit amendments fail to adequately protect the environment and human health, says TNG

The Horsefly Community Hall will be the site of a mobile vaccine clinic March 19, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Six COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in Cariboo Chilcotin

100 Mile, Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsefly, Williams Lake and Tatla Lake

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight years for B.C. nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight Greater Victoria area charges

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Day of observance will be held on March 11

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Most Read