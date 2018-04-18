The 2017/2018 First Nations role models for School District 27, Dallas George and Shantae Guichon, gave eloquent speeches to school board trustees Tuesday evening. Angie Mindus photo

First Nations Role Models enjoying their roles as leaders in SD27

Grade 12 students Dallas George and Shantae Guichon give presentation to school board trustees

First Nations Role Models for School District 27 Dallas George and Shantae Guichon gave brief presentations Tuesday evening to School Board 27 trustees in Williams Lake.

The Grade 12 students spoke of the many positive experiences they have had so far during their year as First Nations Role Models.

For Dallas, who is from the Esketemc First Nation (Alkali) that included attended several pow wows and even volunteering in Kamloops with elders during the wildfire evacuations last summer.

“I didn’t let the evacuations stop me,” he said.

Shantae, who is from the Alexis Creek First Nation, has attended many traditional events across the province as well and at home, such as the Stampede parade. She said she was really enjoying the experience.

Both students, who gave very eloquent, heart-warming speeches, said they were excited to attend their final events as role models before passing the honour to new recipients in May.

Previous story
SD27 public budget presentation will be held tonight

Just Posted

First Nations Role Models enjoying their roles as leaders in SD27

Grade 12 students Dallas George and Shantae Guichon give presentation to school board trustees

Tolko crews assist fire department in extinguishing fire at mill

Spark causes fire at Tolko’s Soda Creek division

SD27 public budget presentation will be held tonight

Board expected to face $1.8 million shortfall for 2018-2019

Cocaine and cash seized in dial-a-dope operation

Seven people arrested locally and one in Port Coquitlam for Williams Lake area operation

What’s all the noise?

City crews work to repair sewer lines on First Avenue

VIDEO: Complex begins transformation for Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo organizers began preparing the arena Tuesday for this weekend’s rodeo

Current spruce beetle outbreak in Omineca region not unusual

Spruce ecosystems diversified and significantly different than lodgepole pine ecosystems

B.C.’s Family Day officially moves to third Monday in February

Move brings B.C. in line with the rest of Canada

Flood funding assistance available

Disaster financial assistance applications being accepted until July

Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines

Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

A spokesman for refiners in Western Canada says any move to shut off the flow of refined fuel to B.C. could negatively affect refineries in the Edmonton area

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in England

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

Bank of Canada holds benchmark interest rate as economic growth moderates

The central bank kept its rate at 1.25 per cent Wednesday

Presidents, first ladies praise Barbara Bush’s dedication

A family spokesman said Tuesday that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.

Most Read