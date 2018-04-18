First Nations Role Models enjoying their roles as leaders in SD27

The 2017/2018 First Nations role models for School District 27, Dallas George and Shantae Guichon, gave eloquent speeches to school board trustees Tuesday evening. Angie Mindus photo

First Nations Role Models for School District 27 Dallas George and Shantae Guichon gave brief presentations Tuesday evening to School Board 27 trustees in Williams Lake.

The Grade 12 students spoke of the many positive experiences they have had so far during their year as First Nations Role Models.

For Dallas, who is from the Esketemc First Nation (Alkali) that included attended several pow wows and even volunteering in Kamloops with elders during the wildfire evacuations last summer.

“I didn’t let the evacuations stop me,” he said.

Shantae, who is from the Alexis Creek First Nation, has attended many traditional events across the province as well and at home, such as the Stampede parade. She said she was really enjoying the experience.

Both students, who gave very eloquent, heart-warming speeches, said they were excited to attend their final events as role models before passing the honour to new recipients in May.