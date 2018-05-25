VIDEO/PHOTOS: House fire damages home and vehicles on Schmidt Road property

See photo gallery below story

A Williams Lake home and at least one vehicle stored beside it was extensively damaged by fire Friday morning.

The house, located at 1006 Schmidt Road, was rented by Corey Tinney for about the last year. He was inside when the fire broke out just after 9 a.m.

“I woke up this morning and I thought I heard a bunch of lumber hitting the ground,” Tinney told the Tribune.

“I checked out and made sure everything was OK with my neighbour — that he got out, and his dog and his little boy got out and then made some phone calls.”

Nearby Mountview Elementary School was far enough away that school carried on, however, staff kept children inside for recess due to the poor air quality.

A column of black smoke rising from the fire was very visible from the city’s downtown area.

When the Tribune arrived on scene, Tinney could be seen rolling a dirt bike out of the shop located close to the home. He later said he also had rolled out a car earlier to prevent it from catching fire.

Home owner Wyatt Bednarz and RCMP were on scene before members of the Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) arrived at about 10 a.m. The WLFD received assistance from members of the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department and the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department who all quickly beat down the intense blaze.

While Tinney didn’t think his loss was too great, Bednarz wasn’t so lucky. It appeared at least one of his vehicles and a storage container was destroyed in the blaze.

It is too early for investigators to determine the offical cause of the fire, however, Tinney believes it was the result of a battery charger which was plugged in that malfunctioned.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.