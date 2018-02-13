Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Williams Lake and south Cariboo

Motorists cautioned to watch for black ice on sections of Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Likely Road

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Williams Lake and the south Cariboo, as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13.

A light layer of crusty snow and ice can be seen on roads in the lakecity, however, there was no precipitation in Williams Lake as of 7 a.m.

“A frontal system over the northern B.C. Interior is spreading freezing rain to the Williams Lake area,” states the warning. “Freezing rain is forecast to change over to snow later this morning as air cools aloft. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for tail lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

Buses in School District 27 are running Tuesday.

About two centimetres of snow is expected in the area Tuesday in the afternoon and into the evening.

Roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin continue to have undesirable driving conditions.

DriveBC warns that Highway 97 from Williams Lake to 22 km north of Lac la Hache, the Likely Road to Keithley Creek as well as Highway 20 from Williams Lake to Riske Creek has black ice.

All other roads have compact snow and/or slippery sections.