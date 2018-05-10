Emergency crews respond to vehicle incident near the Sheep Creek Bridge area

CCSAR and RCMP en route to MVI west of Williams Lake

Update:

It’s been a busy time for emergency crews who have responded vehicle incidents near Williams Lake.

Sirens could be heard heading west on Highway 20 just after noon Thursday, with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and RCMP en route to a call for help in the Sheep Creek Bridge area.

CCSAR Chief Rick White said they responded to the site, east of the Sheep Creek Bridge, with two trucks.

“It was a single vehicle rollover,” White said. “The patient was treated by B.C. Ambulance Services.”

En route, CCSAR was also dispatched to an MVI in the Miocene area, but was later told to stand down.