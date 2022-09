Emergency crews are responding to an MVI at the intersection of South Lakeside Drive and Highway 20 Wednesday, Sept. 21. (Photo submitted)

Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of South Lakeside Drive and Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21).

Traffic is slowed but moving through the intersection.

No word at this time of any injuries.

