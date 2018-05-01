Emergency crews attend single vehicle MVI

Young occupants able to free themselves from vehicle down embankment

CCSAR team member Debora Bortolussi and Unit Chief Rick White were two of the seven members who responded to a call for help near the Rudy Johnson Bridge Monday evening. Angie Mindus photo

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle incident Monday evening after a vehicle lost control and went over an embankment.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police were called at 5:45 p.m. to the 17 kilometre marker on the Soda Creek/Buckskin Road, 1.5 kilometres east of the Rudy Johnson Bridge, where the vehicle came to rest flipped over and down an embankment.

Byron said three female youth were able to escape the vehicle with minor injuries, noting the initial investigation points to the driver losing control on loose gravel.

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue rushed to the scene but were back to the hall on Mackenzie Avenue by 6:50 p.m.

CCSAR Unit Chief Rick White noted the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle themselves.

Members of CCSAR all work on a volunteer basis, getting a stipend of $10 per call out whether that call requires one hour or seven hours, White noted.

Team member Debra Bortolussi, who has been a CCSAR member for one year, said the work is rewarding but also requires quite a bit of dedication to put in all the time for training and call outs.