Emergency crews attend single vehicle incident north of Williams Lake

Highway 97 reducing to single vehicle alternating traffic as police investigate scene

Emergency crews are responding to a single vehicle incident north of Williams Lake this morning (Friday).

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said Highway 97 is reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic.

The incident occurred just south of the Blue Lake turn off, where a single southbound vehicle went off road right.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Environment Canada is forecasting freezing rain for the afternoon.

DriveBC has issued freezing rain warnings for the southern Interior as well.