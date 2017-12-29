DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 5 and Highway 97C

Heavy snowfall, producing limited visibility at times is expected through to Saturday, Dec. 30.

Travel is not recommended today or tomorrow on the mountain passes that connect the Southern Interior and the Lower Mainland.

DriveBC issued travel advisories Friday morning for motorists considering travel on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt and between Merritt and Kamloops as well as Highway 97C between Merritt and Kamloops.

“Travellers are advised to exercise caution, be prepared for potential delays and consider alternate routes,” states DriveBC.

While road conditions in the Cariboo Chilcotin left much to be desired Thursday, Friday morning has seen limited snowfall in the area giving road crews a chance to catch up.

DriveBC is currently reporting compact snow with slippery section for all roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin, including Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Likely and Horsefly Roads.

