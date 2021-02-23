Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog that had been missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog that had been missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).

Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have Luna back.

A dog lost in the Chasm near Clinton for 17 days – during one of the season’s worst cold snaps – was reunited with her owner Monday night.

Clinton resident Wade Dyck, site manager at West Fraser Chasm mill, was leaving work at about 3 p.m. Monday when he saw what looked like a coyote in the middle of West Fraser Road. He started to drive past when something twigged his memory, and he stopped for a closer look.

“It just turned and looked at me and was walking slowly up the hill,” Dyck said. “She was in the middle of nowhere.”

The dog immediately circled the truck. Dyck put out his hand, worried for a second she might bite it. She then looked longingly at the cab as if she wanted to get in. Not wanting to drive away with someone’s dog, Dyck put a post up on Facebook wondering if anyone knew who owned it.

“I have a good memory, it’s just short,” he said. A few minutes later his Facebook “blew up” with everybody suggesting it was Luna – a two-year-old Pyrenees Shepherd-cross – lost Feb. 5 in a rollover near the Chasm, located between Clinton and 70 Mile House. The dog’s owner, Darcy Alcock from Quesnel, had offered a reward for his beloved pet and the post had been widely shared on social media.

The dog looked identical to the photos people sent him, and Dyck headed to the Clinton police station for the owner’s phone number.

“She wasn’t in bad shape. She was extremely tired,” Dyck said. “She fell asleep on my arm.”

READ MORE: ‘Timing is right’ for construction of new Clinton public works facility

Once the owner had been called, Dyck took the dog to his neighbour’s house, fearing his cat wouldn’t be pleased to have her in the house. He had to lift Luna out of the cab because she didn’t want to leave the truck. After eating some food – she ate so fast she got the hiccups – Luna refused to leave Dyck’s side.

“The thing is she went through our coldest snap. Here at the Chasm, we had one day when our vehicle thermometer said minus-42. She must have found an empty house and crawled under it to stay warm,” Dyck said.

When Alcock and his brother arrived, Dyck waited in another room to see Luna’s reaction. As soon as she heard Alcock’s voice, “her tail started pounding on the floor,” Dyck said. He added Alcock’s face “lit right up” when he saw his pup and he said Luna looked better than he expected.

Luna then jumped on the man’s brother in excitement.

“That’s the best part of being reunited,” Dyck said.

Alcock’s mom Cindy said the family, especially her grand-daughter, was ecstatic to have the dog back. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said, adding the dog “smelled like a dumpster” and must have found a warm place to hide. “It’s been an emotional and very, very happy reunion for everybody.”

Dyck said he was pleased to have found the dog, saying she was so well-mannered that he could see someone stealing her.

“She was sure eager to go home. He opened the door and she just flew (down the stairs),” she said. “She’s a hero. She survived. She must have an extremely strong heart.”

@ksinoski
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseClinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health declares Williams Lake area COVID-19 cluster contained
Next story
Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse ‘happy and honoured’ to be re-elected for 7th term

Just Posted

The COVID-19 cluster in the Williams Lake area has been declared contained by Interior Health. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Interior Health declares Williams Lake area COVID-19 cluster contained

Four new cases have been reported since Feb. 19

The avalanche came down on the highway sometime Sunday evening (Feb. 21) (Dawson photo)
Road to Bella Coola wharf reopens after large avalanche

The road was closed after a large avalanche covered a significant portion of the highway

Luna was missing for 17 days before she was found Tuesday. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have Luna back.

The city has closed its outdoor skating rink and path until further notice due to recent warm temperatures. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Scout Island skating rink and path closed due to recent warm weather

The bleachers have been removed, and the public is asked to follow recommendations

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Where the Dude Chilling Park sign used to live. (Cara McKenna/Twitter)
Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

Saleema Noon with a group of pre-teens before COVID-19. (Twitter)
Sexual health ‘master class’ for pre-teens offered online

‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Most Read