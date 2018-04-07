Chief election officer Alice Johnston and election officer Danielle Crowe oversee the Cariboo Regional District’s Area E byelection Saturday, April 7 at the CRD office in Williams Lake. Residents have until 8 p.m. to vote. Angie Mindus photo

CRD Area E byelection voting underway Saturday

Residents in the areas of Dog Creek, Alkali Lake, Esler and parts of South Lakeside encourgaed to get out and vote

If you live in Area E of the Cariboo Regional District, it’s your day to vote.

A byelection is being held for Area E Saturday, April 7, with voting opportunities from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polling stations are at the CRD’s Williams Lake office, Chilcotin Road, Mountview and Dog Creek Schools.

There are two candidates in the running — Angie Delainey and Melynda Neufeld.

Regional services include land use planning, weed control, waste management, building inspection, bylaw enforcement, library system, corporate administration and electoral area administration.

The CRD and the Tribune will announce the preliminary results tonight.

