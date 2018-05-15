Construction workers are busy in the lakecity with two major highway projects underway. Angie Mindus photo

Construction zone

Highway projects underway north and south of Williams Lake

Construction work is underway in the lakecity, making driving either north or south of the city an exercise in patience.

Highway altercations have just started for the intersection relocation and lane improvements from Carson Drive to Fox Mountain Road. That project is expected to take one year.

Meanwhile, south of the city construction is entering its third year for the four laning project on Highway 97 stretching from Williams Lake to close to 150 Mile House.

The Williams Lake Tribune is working on an in depth update on how that project, delayed by the 2017 wildfires, is going. Watch for more.

