Travel advisory in effect from McLeese Lake to Stoner

Many across the Cariboo woke up to heavy sticky snow on their windowshields — snow which has not made driving conditions any easier.

Drive BC is warning drivers to take it easy on the highways today, with compact snow with slippery section advisories stretching along Highway 97 from 100 Mile House to Quesnel, along the Horsefly-Likely road and west along Highway 20 from Williams Lake to Riske Creek.

A travel advisory is in effect from McLeese Lake to Stoner. Drive BC said travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

Early Monday morning saw a fatal crash between two logging trucks happen north of Quesnel, closing Highway 97. The highway remains closed with no estimated time of reopening.

A rollover south of 100 Mile House that resulted in single lane alternating traffic has since been cleared.