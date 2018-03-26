A rollover that occurred south of 100 Mile on Highway 97 has since been cleared.

Travel advisory in effect from McLeese Lake to Stoner

Compact snow with slippery section across Cariboo highways

Many across the Cariboo woke up to heavy sticky snow on their windowshields — snow which has not made driving conditions any easier.

Drive BC is warning drivers to take it easy on the highways today, with compact snow with slippery section advisories stretching along Highway 97 from 100 Mile House to Quesnel, along the Horsefly-Likely road and west along Highway 20 from Williams Lake to Riske Creek.

A travel advisory is in effect from McLeese Lake to Stoner. Drive BC said travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

Early Monday morning saw a fatal crash between two logging trucks happen north of Quesnel, closing Highway 97. The highway remains closed with no estimated time of reopening.

A rollover south of 100 Mile House that resulted in single lane alternating traffic has since been cleared.

Previous story
WLIB to begin leasing lots at Coyote Rock development

Just Posted

WLIB to begin leasing lots at Coyote Rock development

After five years in the making, the Williams Lake Indian Band is ready to lease residential and commercial lots near its Sugar Cane community on Highway 97

History made as Timberwolves win provincial championship on home ice

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves are the provincial champions

Going for gold

Williams Lake to face Tri Cities tonight for gold, 7:30 p.m., in BC Midget Female Championship

Lakecity athletes announced as WolfPack awards finalists

Ryan Glanville and Conlan Sprickerhoff both up for Doctor Roger H. Barnsley Award

Sun pokes through to greet Cariboo residents Sunday

Sunshine, cloudiness, expected for today, March 25

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

Highway 97 North closed in both directions due to fatal crash

Vehicle incident south of Hixon

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo was extinguished by Monday morning after burning through the night.

Most Read

  • WLIB to begin leasing lots at Coyote Rock development

    After five years in the making, the Williams Lake Indian Band is ready to lease residential and commercial lots near its Sugar Cane community on Highway 97

  • Travel advisory in effect from McLeese Lake to Stoner

    Compact snow with slippery section across Cariboo highways