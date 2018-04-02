Community rallies to support family of young man killed in Highway 20 crash

Jerome Myers remembered for his sense of humour and big heart

It was a mixture of tears and laughter, drumming and songs, as family and friends gathered at the Longhouse in Williams Lake to support the family of Yunesit’in youth Jerome Myers who died Thursday, March 29 in a collision on Highway 20 near Hanceville.

Jerome’s friend Makayla Hance was a passenger in the car headed eastbound near Lee’s Corner when it collided with a fuel truck. She was transported from the scene by helicopter to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops Thursday.

Related: Family mourns loss of 20-year-old killed in highway collision

Darnell Myers visited Makayla in the hospital on Monday to see how she was doing.

“She looked pretty good,” Darnell said. “She broke her hip and right arm and had surgery. Her parents, Gerald and Tracy Hance are in Kamloops with her right now.”

The fundraising began on Easter Sunday and finished up Monday evening. All money raised will go toward funeral expenses and also to assist with the teen’s recovery.

“We’ve got a loonie auction, lahal games, a 50/50 draw,” said Jerome’s aunt Pam Alphonse Monday evening.

Behind her were four beautiful handmade quilts, on display and up for fundraising, that were created by Yunesit’in elder Agnes Ross.

A group of men were also sitting at a table at the back of the hall playing a game of cards, with all bets going toward the cause.

As participants finished up the final game of lahal, Alphonse pointed out an empty chair in the middle of one row.

“It’s there for Jerome,” she explained, adding that sitting near his chair were his step mom, his dad, his uncles, brother, sister, nieces and nephews.

A group of drummers from the Edgar family had travelled from the Nuxalk Nation to participate as they are friends of the family, said Alphonse’s sister Janine.

At one point Janine encouraged all of the family members to form a circle in the centre and everyone else to form a circle around the outside of them.

As the Edgar family drummed and sang a Nuxalk song, people took turns walking around the circle offering hugs to the family members.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized as of yet.

Previous story
Check for ticks

Just Posted

Community rallies to support family of young man killed in Highway 20 crash

Jerome Myers remembered for his sense of humour and big heart

Easter Monday marks final day of the season for local ski hill

Mt. Timothy Ski Area sees 164 cm base at close of 2018 season

Check for ticks

Tick season is upon us and it’s a good reminder to keep a look out

Square dancers raise $1,365 for Child Development Centre

60th jamboree upcoming

Big Lake Community Association honours residents for volunteers service at AGM

Three special awards were presented late last month to Big Lake residents

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Demand growing for female-only ride-hailing apps

Female-centred ride-hailing apps on the rise in spite of hurdles, women say

Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

An explainer on how telecom providers will push emergency notifications out to users

Victoria hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Most Read

  • Community rallies to support family of young man killed in Highway 20 crash

    Jerome Myers remembered for his sense of humour and big heart

  • Check for ticks

    Tick season is upon us and it’s a good reminder to keep a look out