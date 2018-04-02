Community rallies to support family of young man killed in Highway 20 crash

Jerome Myers remembered for his sense of humour and big heart

It was a mixture of tears and laughter, drumming and songs, as family and friends gathered at the Longhouse in Williams Lake to support the family of Yunesit’in youth Jerome Myers who died Thursday, March 29 in a collision on Highway 20 near Hanceville.

Jerome’s friend Makayla Hance was a passenger in the car headed eastbound near Lee’s Corner when it collided with a fuel truck. She was transported from the scene by helicopter to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops Thursday.

Darnell Myers visited Makayla in the hospital on Monday to see how she was doing.

“She looked pretty good,” Darnell said. “She broke her hip and right arm and had surgery. Her parents, Gerald and Tracy Hance are in Kamloops with her right now.”

The fundraising began on Easter Sunday and finished up Monday evening. All money raised will go toward funeral expenses and also to assist with the teen’s recovery.

“We’ve got a loonie auction, lahal games, a 50/50 draw,” said Jerome’s aunt Pam Alphonse Monday evening.

Behind her were four beautiful handmade quilts, on display and up for fundraising, that were created by Yunesit’in elder Agnes Ross.

A group of men were also sitting at a table at the back of the hall playing a game of cards, with all bets going toward the cause.

As participants finished up the final game of lahal, Alphonse pointed out an empty chair in the middle of one row.

“It’s there for Jerome,” she explained, adding that sitting near his chair were his step mom, his dad, his uncles, brother, sister, nieces and nephews.

A group of drummers from the Edgar family had travelled from the Nuxalk Nation to participate as they are friends of the family, said Alphonse’s sister Janine.

At one point Janine encouraged all of the family members to form a circle in the centre and everyone else to form a circle around the outside of them.

As the Edgar family drummed and sang a Nuxalk song, people took turns walking around the circle offering hugs to the family members.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized as of yet.