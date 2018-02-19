Cold temperatures, bright skies in store for Cariboo this week

Wind and cold increase risk of frostbite Monday and Tuesday

Skiers and snowboarders who braved the cooler temperatures Sunday afternoon were rewarded with brilliant blue skies and fantastic snow conditions at Mt. Timothy Ski Area. Angie Mindus photo

Get out your parka and your sunglasses. The forecast for much of this week calls for brilliant blue, sunny skies and cool, crisp temperatures until Thursday.

Residents awoke to an overnight temperature of -24C in Williams Lake Monday to kick off the week, but the daytime high is expected to climb to -8C.

It will be cold again Monday night, -18C, with Tuesday again flooded with sunshine and blue skies and a daytime temperature of -8C.

Wednesday will see a slight warming in the overnight temperature to -13C and a slight chance of flurries.

The long range forecast calls for daytime temperatures to rise to -4C to -1C by Sunday.

DriveBC is not reporting any issues on local highways Monday morning.