Cold start to the day for Thursday, Feb. 15

Environment Canada is forecasting some fresh snow for Thursday evening and Friday

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud for Thursday, Feb 15 followed by five centimetres of snow. Angie Mindus photo

Thursday, Feb. 15 is off to a chilly start in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Environment Canada has the morning temperature sitting at -19C to kick off the day, with the daytime temperature warming to -7C.

The forecast calls for sun in the morning and clouds in the afternoon, with light snow beginning in the late afternoon. About five centimetres of the white stuff is predicted to fall by late evening and another two centimetres on Friday with a daytime temperature of -4C.

The weekend weather calls for cold nights and daytime temperatures averaging about -8C, perfect for taking part in one of the many outdoor activities available in the area such as skating on an outdoor rink, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling or checking out what the Mt. Timothy Ski Area has to offer.

If you are travelling, remember to check road conditions at DriveBC.

Currently, DriveBC is not reporting any major incidents. Roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin are described as having slippery sections, and some compact snow.