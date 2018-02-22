Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies today (Thursday), but there are blue skies over parts of the city this morning. Angie Mindus photo

Cold snap coming to an end in the Cariboo

One more night of cold weather before it warms up

The Cariboo is finally expected to see a warming trend in the next 24 hours, with a mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs of -1C by Saturday.

The temperature was still brisk at -16C Thursday morning but the daytime high is expected to reach -8C.

There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries today, with more clearing the afternoon.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of snow overnight again Thursday night with a low of -15C.

The weather forecast turns around on Friday with a daytime temperature of -7C and an overnight low of -8C. Two to four centimetres of snow is expected, and will taper off in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be excellent days in the weather department with daytime highs fluctuating on either side of zero.

With all the fresh snow and mild temperatures, it will likely be a skier and snowboarder’s paradise at Mt. Timothy Ski Area this weekend.

On its most recent post, the hill is reporting a mid-mountain base of 146 cm with both groomed and powder runs.

