City crews and contractors were busy removing snow from city streets New Years Day in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

City workers celebrated the New Year by cleaning up the city streets following the recent heavy snow fall and frigid temperatures.

Crews could be seen Monday using special equipment to load the snow into waiting trucks after pushing the snow into rows down the centres of the streets in the days before.

The city was be busy throughout the week making sure everything is perfect and ready to go for the Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend coming up Jan. 6 and 7.