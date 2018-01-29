City to debate allowing nine-axle logging trucks within city limits

Right now log trucks can travel along Highway 20 to the Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake because they are permitted on highways, but if the city gives industry permission then the logging trucks will be able to access the Soda Creek Division. Map courtesy of the City of Williams Lake

City council is weighing the options of permitting nine-axle logging trucks on roads within Williams Lake’s city limits.

Staff has been working with Tolko Industries to review the possibility and is expected to discuss it at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

Tolko’s manager of external and stakeholder relations, Tom Hoffman, said industry has been advocating the use of nine-axle vehicles for five years and are already using 10-axle units in Alberta.

“This isn’t rocket science, this is just bringing us into an equilibrium with other jurisdictions,” Hoffman said.

Theoretically there would be less trucks on the road because nine-axle units can transport more logs at one time. The other advantage is a resulting five per cent reduction in weight on each axle.

“Even though they haul more, there is a reduction so there’s less impact to the roads and with nine axles, instead of eight, there is more braking power,” Hoffman explained. “We also use less fuel per unit per payload. More cubic metres on the truck and we actually burn less fuel than an eight axle.”

During a committee of the whole meeting in December, council approved the use of the nine axle logging trucks subject to some pre-engineering.

Right now the trucks can travel along Highway 20 to the Tolko Lakeview Division because they are permitted on highways, but if the city gives industry permission then the logging trucks will be able to access the Soda Creek Division.