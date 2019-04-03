City of Williams Lake reminds residents of burning restrictions in effect

As the warm weather returns, the City of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake Fire Department would like to remind residents burning restrictions are in effect.

As per Control Bylaw No. 2189 residents cannot start or maintain an open-air fire within city limits.

There are exceptions, however, including factory-made firepits that meet the requirements of Schedule F included on the bylaw. Some of these requirements include the pit being located at least 20 feet from any property line or building, 10 feet from any shrubbery or dry grass and be lit only with an immediate source of water, like a garden hose, nearby.

During a panel discussion about wildfire recovery at the BC Mayors’ Caucus in Prince George, Mayor Walt Cobb said the city is prepared should it be threatened by wildfires as it was in 2017.

Read More: Cobb shares wildfire recovery, planning at BC Mayors Caucus

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.