City of Williams Lake hires new director of community services

The City of Williams Lake has announced the hiring of Stacey Miranda as the City’s director of community services.

In a news release issued Oct. 15, the city noted Miranda brings with her over 20 years of senior management experience with recreation facilities, along with a broad knowledge of sports and leisure programs. She was previously the City’s Manager of Community Services for four years, before relocating to be closer to family.

Mayor Walt Cobb said the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex offers a wide range of opportunities for active living in the community, which is even more important during the pandemic.“We are pleased that Stacey will be bringing her experience and enthusiasm back to the City of Williams Lake’s team, and we look forward to seeing even more programs, events, and new ideas under her capable direction.”

Stacey will be starting her new role on Monday, October 25, 2021.

She replaces previous manager Ian James, who was in the position from 2019 unti recently.

Read More: Williams Lake hires former Olympian as director of community services

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake