City announces water and paving projects

Residents asked to please use caution when driving in the construction areas

The City of Williams Lake would like to inform the public of water service upgrades and street repaving that will be occurring during the months of May through September.

The following list of streets will be affected by water and paving works:

• Gibbon Street from 2nd Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 2nd Avenue from Gibbon Street to 3rd Avenue

• Rose Street and Cornwall Crescent

The following list of streets will be affected by paving work only:

• Westridge Drive from Highway 20 to the north extent

• Woodland Drive from Westridge Drive extending approximately 1.8km.

Most of the work will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with the possibility of extended hours. During the upgrades, water interruptions may occur, as well as traffic delays and parking restrictions. Further notice of work will be delivered to affected properties in advance of work starting.

The city asks that residents please use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey all traffic control personnel, signs and devices.

