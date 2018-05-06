Chimney Lake Road scene of single vehicle incident overnight

Three people taken into care of BC Ambulance Service

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle incident on the Chimney Lake Road overnight.

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR), RCMP and BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) attended the call, which came in at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, May 6.

Local residents reported hearing many sirens from emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

There were three occupants involved in the incident who were taken into the care of the BCAS.

No word on extent of injuries or cause of the MVI at this time.