Gas prices at the Super Save in Penticton have dropped below a dollar a litre. (Danah Phillips contributed photo)

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Fuel prices in Penticton have dropped below a dollar per litre.

This comes after the city held claim to the lowest gas prices in the province for nearly a week.

The Super Save gas station on Green Mountain Rd. and the Petro-Canada on Skaha Lake Rd. now have gas priced at 98.9 cents per litre and 99.9 cents per litre, respectively. Penticton is now home to all of the 10 cheapest gas stations in B.C.

[Nine of the 10 cheapest gas stations in the province are located in Penticton, with the other in nearby Kaleden. Photo – Gas Buddy]

The current provincial average price for gas is 135.1 cents per litre.

Currently, Victoria holds the dubious title of being home to the most expensive gas in the province. The average gas price in the province’s capital sits at 142.7 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, just up Highway 97 in Kelowna, the lowest priced station is 124.9 cents per litre. However, most prices appear to be either 127.9 cents per litre.

While gas in Penticton may be cheap, it’s not the lowest the country has to offer. The country’s least expensive gas can be found in Edmonton at 89.0 cents per litre.

Gas prices may be tolerable for Pentictonites right now, but it would be wise to fill up sooner rather than later; industry experts predict prices won’t stay this low for long.

This isn’t the first time Penticton has had the lowest gas prices in the province; in September the city was home to nine of the 10 cheapest stations in B.C.

