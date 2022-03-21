Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks during a news conference ahead of a ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Leaders of the First Nation say it would be “deeply meaningful” to welcome Pope Francis to their territory during an expected visit to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir was acclaimed as chief of the Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks during a news conference ahead of a ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Leaders of the First Nation say it would be “deeply meaningful” to welcome Pope Francis to their territory during an expected visit to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir was acclaimed as chief of the Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Casimir acclaimed as chief Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council

Kukpi7 of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc succeeds Wayne Christian

Rosanne Casimir, Kukpi7 of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, has been acclaimed as chief of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council.

Casimir, who has strong Secwepemc lineage to hereditary chief Louis Clexlixqen, was the only nominee for the post. She succeeds former chief Wayne Christian, who spent 12 as tribal chief and was a “trailblazer leading with enhanced jurisdiction for children and families,” according to a media release.

“I am committed to the challenge of continuing the inspiring work of the Secwepemc Nation along with the Kukwkukpi7 and I uphold and honour the work of my predecessor Wayne Christian, who served all our member communities with much dedication for many years,” Casimir said in the release.

Casimir, a mother of three with one grandchild, has been elected to a political role in her community for the past nine years. She is known for her “leading voice and advocacy for the children when her community released the horrific truths of Canada’s history with residential schools and attained an apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She continues to advocate for survivors and their families.

The Shuswap Tribal Council was formed in 1980 as an effort of the Secwepemc chiefs to advance the issue of aboriginal rights.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Artist, family lose home, business, priceless art in fire at Likely, B.C.

Just Posted

The Cariboo Cougars and Northern Capitals include players from Quesnel and Williams Lake. (File Photo)
Northern Capitals playing for U18 female provincial championship

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir speaks during a news conference ahead of a ceremony to honour residential school survivors and mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Leaders of the First Nation say it would be “deeply meaningful” to welcome Pope Francis to their territory during an expected visit to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir was acclaimed as chief of the Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Casimir acclaimed as chief Shuswap Nationa Tribal Council

Fire crews carrying out a controlled burn in the Yukon along a roadway in 2018. Road users along Highway 20 in British Columbia’s Chilcotin region will see similar scenes this week as excess fuel is planned for burning along the corridor. (Black Press file photo)
Parts of Cariboo-Chilcotin corridor to see controlled burns along Highway 20 this week

RCMP logo
Williams Lake RCMP investigating shooting, one man injured