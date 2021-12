Residents are asked to leave their garbage cans out until they are picked up

Williams Lake residents who have put out their garbage cans for pick up Wednesday, Dec. 29, are asked to leave them out until they are picked up. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake residents expecting garbage pick up Wednesday, Dec. 29, are being advised Central Cariboo Disposal’s residential truck is out of commission.

The company is working on repairing the truck.

In the meantime, residents are asked to leave the garbage cans out until they can be picked up.



