Canim Lake Band loses Elder due to COVID-19

Community is devastated, Chief Helen Henderson says.

A dream catcher was created at Canim Lake Band over the holidays by Victoria Frank, Colby Henderson and Mattias Godau. (Janice Franks photo - submitted).

The Tsq’escen’emc (Canim Lake Band) is grieving the death of one of its Elders due to COVID-19.

Chief Helen Henderson said the community is devastated by the loss and is surrounding the family with love and support.

“A loss of one Secwepemc is a profound loss to all Secwepemc,” she said in an email. “Our beloved Elder fought hard to the end. This is our first loss due to COVID-19 and this has hit our community pretty hard. She was our Elder, our language speaker, our knowledge keeper. We are deeply saddened by her passing but her loving words bring us comfort.”

Henderson said the Elder was “a true matriarch, protecting all of us right to the end.” She left them with the words: “Be safe, behave, don’t mess around…this is serious and bad.”

”Our Elder wanted everyone to know that ‘this is a terrible disease and appealed to everyone to stay home,’” Henderson said. “COVID-19 has proven that it has no boundaries, it has not discriminated, and it has no social preference. It has taken one of our own, please take this deadly disease seriously, we do not want to lose another.”

Henderson said the Tsq’escen’emc are grateful for the love and support.

The death comes as the band continues to put health precautions in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community. As of Tuesday, there were 59 positive cases in the community, located about 40 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, which has been in lockdown since Jan 8.

One person remains in hospital, while four others were released from both the hospital and community cohort centre in Williams Lake. The Moderna vaccine was rolled out to members on Jan. 14.

“We are still in lockdown and our priority is to keep everyone home and safe. This will give the vaccine two weeks’ time to take effect,” Henderson said in an email to Black Press Media Tuesday. “This means meeting people’s needs at home so they don’t leave their homes. From food security, addictions, medical needs…we are doing quite well. More and more people will be coming out of isolation so we will have more hands on deck in our response.”

About 350 vaccinations were provided to all members and non-members over 18 years old in the community. Henderson said the band advocated for the vaccine, as 75 percent of the community’s population is in isolation and it “was critical for us to advocate for vaccinations to stop this outbreak.”

The Canim Lake Band (CLB) is now developing a contact list for resource information and will reach out to the community as necessary, to coordinate pick-up and drop-off points for supplies.

The CLB noted its core group of community workers are stretched to maximum capacity, but the transmissibility of the virus “greatly complicates bringing any volunteers or workers into the community.”

The band remains in close contact with the District of 100 Mile House and Cariboo Regional District to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the evolving situation in the area.

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall said the district, along with the Cariboo Regional District, the local MLA and Interior Health have all been in close contact with Canim officials from the beginning of the outbreak. Staff, for instance, procured concrete barriers from Dawson Road Maintenance to help with traffic control.

“It’s things like this where we can best assist,” Campsall said. “We’re definitely 100 percent behind them. We’re pretty happy with the way they shut everything down and our heart goes out to Canim.”

Demian Pettman, communications officers with the CLB’s Emergency Operations Centre, said while the numbers of positive cases are still going up, it’s now at a slower rate of increase.

“It’s been nice to see the kind of support that has been coming from the community,” she said.

Henderson offered thanks to the District of 100 Mile, Cariboo Regional District, Canim Lake General Store, Canim Lake Resort, School District 27, RCMP, 100 Mile Free Press and “all other good neighbours for the outpouring of offers to support our community.

“Knowing that our friends and neighbours are with us ‘in thought’ helps in many unspoken ways,” she said. “Thank you.”

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA expects health authority to declare COVID-19 cluster for region
Next story
Missing Clinton man has been in touch with investigators

Just Posted

COVID-19 test tube. (Via Getty)
COVID-19 moving out of southern Interior and into the north: IH

IH says vaccinations reaching care homes, Big White cluster hard to control, virus spike in Fernie

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Power outage spoils COVID-19 vaccine at Tl’etinqox

Temperature-sensitive vaccine no longer viable after Jan. 18 event

Chief Leah Stump communicated the state of emergency news through a Facebook video. (Video Screenshot)
Nazko First Nation goes into COVID-19 lockdown

Chief Leah Stump said in a video they will be putting up checkpoints before entering the reserve

Canim Lake Band remains in lockdown. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Canim Lake Band loses Elder due to COVID-19

Community is devastated, Chief Helen Henderson says.

Tl’etinqox will be going into lockdown at 6 p.m. Jan 20 due to COVID-19. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
House parties, impending lockdown and loss; Tl’etinqox chief grapples with COVID-19 challenges

Tl’etinqox Government west of Williams Lake declared a state of emergency Jan. 18

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

Southern resident killer whales in B.C. waters. Research shows the population’s females are more negatively influenced by vessel traffic than males. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Female orcas less likely to feed in presence of vessel traffic: study

Research the southern resident population raises concerns over reproduction capacity

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
One in five tests in Fernie area coming back positive: doctor

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
From the “You can’t make this stuff up” file – stories from the BC CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Most Read