Burn pile escapes and starts fire near McLeese Lake

The McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department extinguised a fire yesterday that escaped from a burn pile on Forglen Road (Vicky Ortiz/Facebook)

The McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department is asking residents to stop open burning after attending a fire that got out of control yesterday afternoon.

“A resident thought it was a good idea to light a burn pile, which quickly got out of control and went into and up the trees,” said Fire Chief Ian Hicks in a Facebook post.

The fire was located on private property on Forglen road in the McLeese Lake area.

“You can see from the photos that this was a very serious situation – especially in a well-populated area surrounded by thick forest.”

The fire was called in by Greg Foster, with the Cariboo Wildfire Service, said Hicks.

“I live right below this fire and was completely unaware of it. You could really only see it from a distance.”

The fire fighters used a pumper truck to fill the smaller four-by-four, putting the fire out completely using fire retardant foam.

“I am so proud of my crew and the efforts they put in. This would have become a forest fire for sure and right in the heart of our community.”

The post continues:

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE – THE TIME FOR BURNING IS OVER.”

The MLVFD said they will be attending anything bigger than a small campfire in the future.

The post also said that the resident was fined.

As of Monday, April 23, Category 3 open fires were banned through the Cariboo Fire Centre to prevent human-caused wildfires.

“After last summer’s disaster we all have to be vigilant and use common sense.”

Members of the MLVFD were instrumental in fighting wildfires last summer that threatened areas north of Williams Lake, including the Rankin Ranch.