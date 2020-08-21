Boil water advisory in effect for Exeter businesses

Water line break may have resulted in dirt and sediment entering the system

The District of 100 Mile House has issued a boil water advisory, for all customers in the Exeter Industrial area until further notice.

The move, in consultation with Interior Health, was made after a break in the water service line, which may have resulted in some dirt and sediment and other contaminants entering the system. Testing is being conducted now.

Businesses in the Exeter industrial area are advised to bring their drinking water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or to purchase bottled water from approved sources. They should not use tap water to fill water bottles, mix juice or ice tea, prepare fountain drinks, make ice or brush their teeth.Washing dishes or bathing do not require additional precautions.

For more information, call the South Cariboo Health Unit at 250-395-7676 or the District’s Todd Conway at 250-395-2434.