Currently a trustee with School District 27, Sheila Boehm has confirmed her intention to run for a seat with Williams Lake city council this fall. Angie Mindus photo

Boehm announces intention to run for Williams Lake City Council

First woman throws hat into ring in municipal politics

With two terms on school board under her belt, lakecity chiropractor Sheila Boehm has announced her intentions to run for a seat on Williams Lake City Council.

Boehm said she is just finishing up two “very intense” terms as a trustee with School District 27 and is ready for something new.

“I’m ready for a different set of challenges and a new set of people to work with.”

Boehm said she has enjoyed her time as trustee and encourages others to consider serving on the board.

For Boehm, her motive to run for council is simple: to be of service.

“I like to give back. I like to be a part of the community and be able to represent the people of Williams Lake and businesses in town as well.”

In her spare time, Boehm, a mother of three children with husband Mike, has been a member of ski patrol at Mt. Timothy for the past five years, and enjoys mountain biking and other family activities such as camping, “and all other wonderful outdoor opportunities we have here.”

Boehm is the first woman to announce she is running for city council. The only two women currently serving on council, Laurie Walters and Sue Zacharias, have indicated they will not be seeking reelection.

“I think you need that difference of opinion, women just approach things in a different way,” Boehm said when asked her opinion regarding women in politics. “[But] I think it’s good to have both [men and women on council], of course.”

A vote for Boehm will be a vote for the future, she said.

“Just family and keeping what we have, this great outdoor mecca — this wonderful place that we live in. I mean I have lived here most of my life and worked here as well for the last 16 years. I have owned a business and I feel like I am very dedicated to this town and the success of our city.”

Election Day in B.C. is Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Previous story
Burn pile escapes and starts fire near McLeese Lake

Just Posted

Boehm announces intention to run for city council

First woman throws hat into ring in municipal politics

High school rodeo rides into lakecity Friday

Entries heading into the weekend are hovering around the 400 mark

Youth Week drives into high gear in lakecity

RC Days for Kids drives home the fun for Youth Week

Burn pile escapes and starts fire near McLeese Lake

Volunteer fire department asks residents to please stop burning

Barnett thanks officials, frontline workers, volunteers for wildfire efforts

We don’t say “thank you” enough, she says

VIDEO: Esso Girls Fun Day offers intro to hockey

Hockey, fun and smiles were the theme Wednesday night for Esso Girls Fun Day in Williams Lake

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon, B.C.

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

Quesnel hosts Future of Forestry Think Tank

Researchers, industry experts and policy makers are in Quesnel to discuss the future of the sector

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

Residents of Upper Mud River Road southwest of PG put on evacuation alert

The alert affects 39 properties

Most Read