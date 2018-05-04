Boehm announces intention to run for Williams Lake City Council

Currently a trustee with School District 27, Sheila Boehm has confirmed her intention to run for a seat with Williams Lake city council this fall. Angie Mindus photo

With two terms on school board under her belt, lakecity chiropractor Sheila Boehm has announced her intentions to run for a seat on Williams Lake City Council.

Boehm said she is just finishing up two “very intense” terms as a trustee with School District 27 and is ready for something new.

“I’m ready for a different set of challenges and a new set of people to work with.”

Boehm said she has enjoyed her time as trustee and encourages others to consider serving on the board.

For Boehm, her motive to run for council is simple: to be of service.

“I like to give back. I like to be a part of the community and be able to represent the people of Williams Lake and businesses in town as well.”

In her spare time, Boehm, a mother of three children with husband Mike, has been a member of ski patrol at Mt. Timothy for the past five years, and enjoys mountain biking and other family activities such as camping, “and all other wonderful outdoor opportunities we have here.”

Boehm is the first woman to announce she is running for city council. The only two women currently serving on council, Laurie Walters and Sue Zacharias, have indicated they will not be seeking reelection.

“I think you need that difference of opinion, women just approach things in a different way,” Boehm said when asked her opinion regarding women in politics. “[But] I think it’s good to have both [men and women on council], of course.”

A vote for Boehm will be a vote for the future, she said.

“Just family and keeping what we have, this great outdoor mecca — this wonderful place that we live in. I mean I have lived here most of my life and worked here as well for the last 16 years. I have owned a business and I feel like I am very dedicated to this town and the success of our city.”

Election Day in B.C. is Saturday, October 20, 2018.