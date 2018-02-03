An overturned vehicle rests upside down in the ditch along Highway 20 in Williams Lake near the golf course, reminding other motorists of the icy road conditions Saturday morning. An overnight rainfall followed by plunging temperatures has created black ice that has been reported on sections of Highway 97, Highway 20 and the Chimney Lake Road. Angie Mindus photo

Black ice and slippery sections on area roads; reports DriveBC

Motorists advised to use caution, with ice coating many local roads due to overnight rain

Motorists in the Cariboo Chilcotin are advised to travel with caution as an overnight rainfall combined with freezing temperatures this morning has created treacherous driving conditions on some local roads.

DriveBC is reporting black ice and slippery sections from 20 kilometres north of Williams Lake south to Lac La Hache on Highway 97.

Black ice can also be expected on the Likely Road beginning at 150 Mile House to Keithley Creek Road. The Horsefly Road is reported to have compact snow with slippery sections.

DriveBC is also warning of black ice on Highway 20 from Williams Lake to Riske Creek, and slippery sections with some compact snow further west.

Environment Canada is reporting gusting winds and falling temperatures for Williams Lake Saturday, with a daytime high of -12C by this afternoon. The wind chill, however, makes it feel like -25C.

Snow, possibly more than 10 centimetres, is predicted for Sunday.

Soothe the winter blues at Dark Times

