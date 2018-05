This bear was one of many out feeding on the fresh grass coming up in ditches along area roads. Angie Mindus photos

You don’t have to drive too far in the Cariboo Chilcotin to see nature close up.

Deer, bear and an array bird species are taking full advantage of the fresh, green grass in the ditches to get fed-up after a long winter.

Read more: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

Motorists should be mindful of the added wildlife along the roads and slow down, while residents should also be bear aware when it comes to keeping attractants such as garbage locked up.