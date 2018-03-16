BCYCNA award finalist:

Riske Creek cowboys Mike Jasper and Jeff Taylor move cattle to a temporary safe zone between fires in the Hanceville-Riske Creek Fire July 13. The photo and story was one in a multimedia series by Williams Lake Tribune editor Angie Mindus that has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 British Columbia and Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray awards. Angie Mindus photo

A multimedia series documenting the plight of Riske Creek ranchers during the 2017 wildfires is in the running for a community newspaper award.

The work, titled Riske Creek ranchers go it alone in fight against dangerous wildfire, by Williams Lake Tribune editor Angie Mindus has been selected as a top three finalist in the British Columbia and Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards.

Mindus wrote a series of articles chronicling the wildfire emergency and the impact on ranchers, and also photographed and wrote about cowboys moving cattle on Highway 20 to safety, during and leading up to the time Williams Lake and many areas in the CRD were evacuated due to the 2017 wildfires.

It is the first time the BCYCNA has recognized the emerging online work of community journalists, which was instrumental during the wildfires.

The Williams Lake Tribune was forced to halt print production for three weeks due to the evacuations and road closures, however, newspaper reporters were able to continue working to keep Cariboo Chilcotin residents informed through their online work.

Winners will be announced Saturday, April 28 at an awards gala at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.