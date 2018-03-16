Riske Creek cowboys Mike Jasper and Jeff Taylor move cattle to a temporary safe zone between fires in the Hanceville-Riske Creek Fire July 13. The photo and story was one in a multimedia series by Williams Lake Tribune editor Angie Mindus that has been selected as a finalist for the 2018 British Columbia and Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray awards. Angie Mindus photo

BCYCNA award finalist:

Multimedia series on wildfires receives recognition

A multimedia series documenting the plight of Riske Creek ranchers during the 2017 wildfires is in the running for a community newspaper award.

The work, titled Riske Creek ranchers go it alone in fight against dangerous wildfire, by Williams Lake Tribune editor Angie Mindus has been selected as a top three finalist in the British Columbia and Yukon Community Newspaper Association’s Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards.

Mindus wrote a series of articles chronicling the wildfire emergency and the impact on ranchers, and also photographed and wrote about cowboys moving cattle on Highway 20 to safety, during and leading up to the time Williams Lake and many areas in the CRD were evacuated due to the 2017 wildfires.

Read More: Ranchers work together to save cattle in fire zones

Read More: Riske Creek ranchers go it alone in fight against dangerous wildfire

Read More: Ranchers’ Plight not lost on BC Cattlemen’s Association

It is the first time the BCYCNA has recognized the emerging online work of community journalists, which was instrumental during the wildfires.

The Williams Lake Tribune was forced to halt print production for three weeks due to the evacuations and road closures, however, newspaper reporters were able to continue working to keep Cariboo Chilcotin residents informed through their online work.

Winners will be announced Saturday, April 28 at an awards gala at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

Previous story
Therapy dog newest member of Victim Services

Just Posted

BCYCNA award finalist:

Multimedia series on wildfires receives recognition

Timberwolves have sights set on provincial gold

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves say they’re ready to take on all comers.

Electrical failure triggers crash alarm at Williams Lake Airport

City crews are trying to determine what caused an electrical failure Thursday that set off the crash alarm at the Williams Lake Airport at 4 a.m.

TRU Grit gala in Williams Lake an all-ages effort

Students, both young and adult, helped make the evening a success

Jr. Cadets fun, free program for pre-teens

New program for pre-cadet aged youth sees success

Therapy dog newest member of Victim Services

Puppy supports victims of crime in Williams Lake

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Mother convicted of killing daughters in ‘honour killing’ ordered deported

A woman found guilty in 2012 of murdering her three daughters in a so-called mass honour killing has been stripped or her permanent residency and ordered deported from Canada

Most Read