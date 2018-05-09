BC SPCA honours Williams Lake veterinarian

For going above and beyond during the wildfires and for his dedication year-round, Dr. Ross Hawkes of the Williams Lake Veterinary Hospital was awarded the Veterinarian of the Year for the BC SPCA.

Hawkes’ received the honour at the society’s annual awards ceremony held on May 4 in Richmond. The award recognizes a veterinarian who has made an outstanding contribution to animals in the SPCA’s care and in their community.

“Dr. Hawkes goes above and beyond to help animals in need,” says Liz Dighton, branch manager of the BC SPCA’s Williams Lake Branch. “The team at Williams Lake Veterinary Hospital are incredibly generous with their time and their services – accepting strays at all hours of the day and night, always fitting our emergency cases in, even on their busiest days, supporting the SPCA’s fundraising and outreach programs and providing amazing support for low-cost spay/neuter efforts.”

In addition to years of outstanding support for abused, neglected and homeless animals in the SPCA’s care, Dr. Hawkes provided an invaluable service to the community and the SPCA during last summer’s wildfires in the Cariboo region.

“Dr. Hawkes provided unlimited access to his clinic and services by being on call 24 hours a day, treating animals, attending warrants with our constables to rescue pets and farm animals trapped behind evacuation lines, housing stray animals and ensuring that all the animals, including wildlife, were treated and cared for,” says Dighton. “His dedication to the community’s most vulnerable animals has saved so many lives and we are pleased to be able to recognize his incredible contributions with our Veterinarian of the Year award.”