Barkerville Historic Town and Park is set to re-open its facilities in phases. (Angie Mindus - Black Press File Photo)

Barkerville set to re-open in phases

Accomodations, shops, restaraunts to open June 18, exhibits and public programming July 3

Barkerville Historic Town and Park is getting ready to re-open to the public in two phases.

The first phase will begin on June 18 and will include the re-opening of accommodations including campgrounds which are open for booking now, along with shops and restaurants which will be open on a modified schedule.

The second phase will see the exhibits and public programming at the historic park re-open to the public starting July 3.

Barkerville says that more details regarding the re-opening phases will be made available next week.

Barkerville Historic Town and Park and the Cottonwood House Historic Site had been scheduled to open to the public on May 14, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the opening dates for the 2020 season were delayed until June 18.

More to come.

