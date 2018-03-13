Angie Delainey offers fresh outlook for CRD seat

Angie Delainey one of two running for Area E director in byelection

Angie Delainey is running as a candidate for Area E director in the Cariboo Regional Districts byelection. Greg Sabatino photo

Angie Delainey believes she has both the time and experience needed to serve as the Area E director for the Cariboo Regional District in the upcoming byelection.

“I’m always looking at ways to serve the community,” Delainey said.

“I have the time to treat this like a job and I think regional politics are pretty powerful.”

With her term as chair of the Downtown Business Association wrapping up in April following five years of successful service, Delainey said the Area E seat byelection has come at a good time for her.

“Because this is a byelection and the seat is only for six months, my family and I both thought this would be a perfect way to test the waters so to speak. My decision to run was based on the support of my family and the opportunity to serve my community and surrounding areas.”

She said her goal would be to listen, ask questions and investigate more into what the CRD can do as well as to find out what the approximately 4,129 people living in Area E believe the issues are.

Delainey was born and raised in the Cariboo, and currently lives on South Lakeside Drive but also spent much of her time growing up in the Chimney Lake area – both of which make up part of Area E. She is currently is the building manager of Delainey Mall downtown, which has been in her family for three generations now, and is co-owner of Satya Yoga Studio.

After graduating high school in 1996, Delainey worked for her father as a locksmith at Delainey’s Lock and Key for 10 years, and then as a project manager and services supervisor for the Provincial government for another 10 years.

Though young, Delainey said she suffered a major health crisis seven years ago and was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

Looking back, she attributes her health troubles to pent up emotions due to a poor relationship with her mother.

Delainey turned to the practice of yoga to help herself, and along with a friend who also had health issues that were resolved thanks to yoga, the two opened Satya Yoga Studio as a way to help themselves and others.

“It healed my body, and now I get to help others every day,” she said, noting she also reconnected with her mother after her brother died in an accident and now enjoys a good relationship with her.

“Death has a way of bringing things into perspective,” she said, adding she no longer suffers any health ailments.

A mother of two girls ages four and seven, Delainey believes her youthfulness will bring fresh eyes and a new outlook on the issues.

“I feel a lot of the people in these (current) positions are retiring and it is up to us to fill some of these vacancies. I feel like I am ready for it.”

Delainey said she is grateful for clients and her longtime partner Matt Lebourdais for encouraging her to run.