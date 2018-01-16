Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Jan.16. Angie Mindus photo

Above freezing temperatures, followed by snow for Cariboo Chilcotin

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 40 near Clinton for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Above freezing temperatures are forecasted for today and throughout the week in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies Tuesday with wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in Williams Lake. The temperature will be steady near 3C.

Clouds will move in tonight then periods of snow are in the forecast starting at midnight. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light near midnight. Low -3C.

For Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow amounting to two centimetres ending in the morning then cloudy. Winds will blow from the southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning Wednesday with a high of 5C.

For travellers, there is freezing rain forecasted today for Highway 40 near Clinton from Gold Bridge to Mission Dam. DriveBC is not recommending travel in that area, which connects the Interior to Whistler.

On the local roads, DriveBC is cautioning that most highways in the area have slippery sections.

Highway 20 has compact snow with slippery sections, as well as fog causing limited visibility from Alexis Creek to Riske Creek.

The Likely Road has slippery sections while the Horsefly Road has compact road with slippery sections.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 has slippery sections.

Motorists are reminded to drive according to the conditions.

Previous story
Risk of freezing rain forecasted for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Jan. 15

Just Posted

Above freezing temperatures, followed by snow for Cariboo Chilcotin

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 40 near Clinton for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Snow removal under budget for 2017

Williams Lake director of municipal services says the city’s snow removal budget for 2017 will be between $650,000 to $700,000.

Cow boss statue slated for repairs

The City of Williams Lake will commission carver Ken Sheen to fix his cow boss statue.

GI outbreak at Seniors Village almost under control

A gastrointestinal illness that broke out at the end of December at a seniors residential care facility in Williams Lake is down to one case as of Jan. 11.

Risk of freezing rain forecasted for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Jan. 15

A look at our local area’s road, weather and ski conditions

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

“This man is reprehensible,” tweeted former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka

‘I shouldn’t have to have a husband:’ Winnipeg woman criticizes men-only club

Jodi Moskal discovered the Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club continues to ban women as members, as it has done since opening in 1909.

Japan public TV sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

The false alarm came two days after Hawaii’s emergency management department sent a mistaken warning

Toronto girl dies after being pinned between vehicles while picked up from school

Police say an SUV with no driver in it rolled forward and pinned the girl against her father’s car

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

Senior randomly stabbed in B.C. mall food court

Woman arrested after victim, 71, suffers serious injuries

Most Read

  • Above freezing temperatures, followed by snow for Cariboo Chilcotin

    DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 40 near Clinton for Tuesday, Jan. 16