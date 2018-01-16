Above freezing temperatures, followed by snow for Cariboo Chilcotin

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 40 near Clinton for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, Jan.16. Angie Mindus photo

Above freezing temperatures are forecasted for today and throughout the week in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies Tuesday with wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in Williams Lake. The temperature will be steady near 3C.

Clouds will move in tonight then periods of snow are in the forecast starting at midnight. Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming light near midnight. Low -3C.

For Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow amounting to two centimetres ending in the morning then cloudy. Winds will blow from the southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning Wednesday with a high of 5C.

For travellers, there is freezing rain forecasted today for Highway 40 near Clinton from Gold Bridge to Mission Dam. DriveBC is not recommending travel in that area, which connects the Interior to Whistler.

On the local roads, DriveBC is cautioning that most highways in the area have slippery sections.

Highway 20 has compact snow with slippery sections, as well as fog causing limited visibility from Alexis Creek to Riske Creek.

The Likely Road has slippery sections while the Horsefly Road has compact road with slippery sections.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 has slippery sections.

Motorists are reminded to drive according to the conditions.