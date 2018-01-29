Crews are out clearing city sidewalks Monday morning after a weekend of snowy weather. Above freezing temperatures will kick off the work week for Jan. 29, creating slushy conditions. Angie Mindus photo

Above freezing temperatures and possibly rain for Williams Lake

Daytime temperatures to hold steady at the freezing mark until later in the week

Wet, messy roads and sidewalks is what Williams Lake residents can expect today, with daytime temperatures hovering just above freezing.

Snowfall over the weekend in the Cariboo Chilcotin and much of the province has created the conditions to kick off the work week, for Monday, Jan. 29.

Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of wet flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 this morning. The daytime temperature will hold at 1C.

Expect more of the same into mid-week, with a few cold days and snow in the forecast starting Friday.

DriveBC is reporting no major incidents on roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin, but that motorists can expect compact snow and/or slippery sections throughout the area.

