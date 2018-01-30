A mix of sun and cloud but no lightning for Williams Lake today

Temperatures expected to hover around freezing today in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Snow pellets rained down on the city Monday evening, but no one was expecting the lightning that came with it. Tuesday’s weather calls for some winds but no precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark in the Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Unlikely Monday evening’s lightning, rain and snow pellet storm, today Environment Canada is predicting no precipitation but wind gusts up to 40 km/hour in the morning.

Expect more of the same for Wednesday as today, with nighttime temperatures dipping to -8C overnight.

Snow is in the forecast for later in the week and into the weekend, but the cooler temperatures Environment Canada keeps forecasting have been pushed to Saturday evening.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on sections of Highway 20, Highway 97 and the Likely and Horsefly Roads.

Provincially, DriveBC states that Highway 1 is closed in both directions Tuesday morning 18 km east of Revelstoke to Golden (129.8 km) because of vehicle incident. Estimated time of opening is 10:00 a.m. Vehicle recovery in progress. No detour available.

Also, a rock slide has Highway 12 closed in both directions nine kms north of Lytton. Alternate route available via highway 1 and highway 99. Commercial vehicles, note that Highway 99 is restricted to 50 per cent legal axle loading. No estimated time of opening; engineering assessment to take place during daylight hours.