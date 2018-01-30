Snow pellets rained down on the city Monday evening, but no one was expecting the lightning that came with it. Tuesday’s weather calls for some winds but no precipitation.

A mix of sun and cloud but no lightning for Williams Lake today

Temperatures expected to hover around freezing today in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark in the Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Unlikely Monday evening’s lightning, rain and snow pellet storm, today Environment Canada is predicting no precipitation but wind gusts up to 40 km/hour in the morning.

Expect more of the same for Wednesday as today, with nighttime temperatures dipping to -8C overnight.

Snow is in the forecast for later in the week and into the weekend, but the cooler temperatures Environment Canada keeps forecasting have been pushed to Saturday evening.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on sections of Highway 20, Highway 97 and the Likely and Horsefly Roads.

Provincially, DriveBC states that Highway 1 is closed in both directions Tuesday morning 18 km east of Revelstoke to Golden (129.8 km) because of vehicle incident. Estimated time of opening is 10:00 a.m. Vehicle recovery in progress. No detour available.

Also, a rock slide has Highway 12 closed in both directions nine kms north of Lytton. Alternate route available via highway 1 and highway 99. Commercial vehicles, note that Highway 99 is restricted to 50 per cent legal axle loading. No estimated time of opening; engineering assessment to take place during daylight hours.

Previous story
City to debate allowing nine-axle logging trucks within city limits

Just Posted

A mix of sun and cloud but no lightning for Williams Lake today

Temperatures expected to hover around freezing today in the Cariboo Chilcotin

City to debate allowing nine-axle logging trucks within city limits

Tolko Industries awaiting decision on request

Police at the scene of motor vehicle collision at 150 Mile House

DriveBC is reporting single vehicle alternating traffic at Highway 97 and Horsefly/Likely junction

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

Exchange student reflects on her Canadian experiences

15-year-old spent just under six months in Williams Lake

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

Most Read