18 BC Wildfire Service firefighters respond to grass fire at Alexis Creek dump

The fire is currently considered out of control

There is a new, 1.1 hectare grass fire at the Alexis Creek dump, noted the BC Wildfire Service Thursday, April 15.

“There are 18 BC Wildfire Service firefighters onsite,” noted Helena Marken of the BC Wildfire Service late Thursday afternoon. “The status of this fire is out of control and crews are working to contain the fire at this time.”

Given the current and predicted weather conditions within the Cariboo Fire Centre, the BC Wildfire Service urged the public and industry personnel to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning.

There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Cariboo Fire Centre. However, a BC Wildfire Service spokesperson noted it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations. Before lighting any fire, it is advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local governments to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

