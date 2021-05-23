Williams Lake Art Walk 2021 registration open until May 31

The event will take place Aug. 14 to Sept. 8

Downtown Williams Lake BIA has a new events co-ordinator, Leslie Mahar, whose first task is to organize Art Walk 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Downtown Williams Lake BIA’s new events co-ordinator is busy organizing Art Walk 2021.

Leslie Mahar took on the position the week of May 10 and is encouraging artists and businesses interested in participating to submit registration forms by Monday, May 31.

This year’s event will go from Saturday, Aug. 14 to Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Mahar is hoping for 25 to 30 venues.

BIA executive director Sherry Yonkman, who was hired in March, and Mahar are new to organizing Art Walk.

Yonkman said she is unsure if they will organize an event to coincide with the Art Walk because of the uncertainty due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year due to the pandemic, the number of venues was reduced to 27 and from all reports it went well.

“The feedback suggested some people liked it smaller because they could get around to all the venues,” Yonkman said.

Mahar has lived in Williams Lake for nine years and owns Paper Airplane, a small home-based business. Originally from Mackenzie she has two sons.

Being the events co-ordinator is a great opportunity to be a part of Williams Lake’s downtown, she said.



