Studio Theatre’s A Christmas Carol radio play ready for the airwaves

It will be viewable online Dec. 4 and 5, 2020

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre cast of the upcoming radio play A Christmas Carol rehearse over Zoom. (Tara Sprickerhoff screenshot)

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre is presenting a radio play version of the beloved classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Adapted for radio by theatre member Tanis Armstrong, the production will air on YouTube Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. which people can watch with the purchase of a ticket.

“It was a tale I always heard at Christmas time growing up,” Armstrong said of why she chose it. “My family loves Christmas movies and we’d start watching them by the middle of November.”

Tuning into the YouTube version will allow viewers to see the actors performing from their homes, all wearing black with a few props.

Doing a radio play has allowed for participation from former Studio Theatre members who no longer live in Williams Lake, Armstrong said.

Jay Goddard is participating from Kamloops, Stuart Wright is participating from Victoria and co-director Tara Sprickerhoff is in Ottawa.

Rehearsals have been Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and have been a bit of a whirlwind, Armstrong added.

“We normally rehearse at 7 p.m. but 6 p.m. on Sundays so it’s a bit earlier for Tara and the time change.”

Viewers can tune in about 15 minutes early on the night of the shows and watch some extras, she said, noting the show will run under one hour.

Read more: Williams Lake Studio Theatre holding auditions for A Christmas Carol radio play

The cast includes: Michael Rawluk as Scrooge, Sheryl-Lynn Lewis as the narrator, Jay Goddard as Bob Crotchet and Mrs. Wilbur, Stuart Wright as Fred, old Joe and young Scrooge, Stacey Poirier as Jacob Marley and Belle, Kirsten Lyons as The Ghost of Christmas Past, niece and businessman, Harry Jennings as the The Ghost of Christmas Future and Fezziwig, Val Hanet as Mrs. Crochet, Payton Daum Armstrong as Peter Crotchet, a gentleman, the boy and Fran and Lauren Regier as Tiny Tim, a gentleman and child Scrooge.

Foley artists are Susan Nelson and Emma Hanet, Curt Sprickerhoff is the tech and Val and Sarah Hanet are the costume artists.

“It’s been fun,” Tara said. “We had been a little unsure on how this experiment in online theatre would work, but we were ready to give it a go because we all missed theatre so much. It’s gone better than we could have dreamed.”

She said everyone from the youngest cast members to the Foley artists making sound effects, everyone is very talented.

“I’m transported every night during rehearsal,” she added.

Tickets are available online through boxoffice.wlstudiotheatre.ca.

“With all the Christmas concerts and events cancelled, we are hoping this will fill a void,” Armstrong said.

The Goat FM radio will also air the play on Dec. 9, 12 and 24.

Read more: “Tragedy tomorrow, comedy tonight!” at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Live theatreWilliams Lake