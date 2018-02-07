Story of Canadian artist Maud Lewis brought to the big screen

Maudie, is the next showing in the Canadian Films Only series of the Williams Lake Film. The powerful film will hit the screen at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Submitted photo.

The next film in the Canadian Films Only series of the Williams Lake Film Club winter/spring is the wonderful Maudie. We will screen this film for you this coming Friday, Feb. 9, at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. When the film was first introduced at the Victoria Film Festival, it played to sold out houses. Twice they brought it back to Victoria due to the great demand and both times it was quickly sold out again.

Maudie is a Canadian/Irish co-production. The director Aisling Walsh is Irish, the writer Sherry White Canadian. The incomparable Sally Hawkins is an English actress, Ethan Hawke is an American actor, writer and director who has been nominated for four Academy Awards and one Tony Award. The film, however, is considered quintessentially Canadian as its subject matter is the story of Maud Lewis, one of Canada’s most beloved folk art painters, and it was filmed in the Goulds, St. John’s, Newfoundland, and Labrador. Maudie is a biography/drama and runs for 115 minutes. It is rated PG 13.

Maudie is based on a true story, the story of folk art painter Maud Lewis born in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. She suffered badly from rheumatic arthritis, was very small and crippled. She smoked heavily to combat her pain, and fought for independence, denied her by her family after her mother passed away. Her mother, who had her paint Christmas cards to help with cash flow.

Maud escapes her family and goes with Everett Lewis, also a social outcast, a short tempered fish monger living in Marshalltown. He is looking for a housekeeper. As it turns out Maud can not really work due to her crippled hands, however, she can paint. They live in a one-room shack and she paints all over the interior of the shack, makes little postcards, starts painting on discarded boards, and puts a sign outside: Art for Sale. After a sophisticated urbanite who summers nearby, takes notice of her work, Maudie and Everett become famous.

But this is not a story about fame. It is a love story in which neither of the characters even utter the three words lovers normally do. It is a story of pain and difficulty and cold, and also of happiness. Maud conquers life in her own limited way and shows us there are no bounds. The film is inspiring, heartbreaking and incredibly powerful. The acting is outstanding, a film that must be seen.

After the film, refreshments and cookies will be available. Do you have cookies you would like to share? Admission at the door is $10 adults regular, $8 for Film Club members, and $6 for seniors (65+) and students.

Proceeds are being used to support one-on-one tutoring for students with learning problems. See you on Friday, Feb. 9.