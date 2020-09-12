A raku sheep piece created by Corry Lun is one of almost 80 pieces that make up the Middleman show now on at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Station House Gallery Middleman show underway

‘The diversity is amazing:’ gallery’s executive director

Williams Lake’s Station House Gallery is busting at the seams with artwork for its Middleman show and sale.

Executive director Diane Toop said she was ‘blown away’ by the amount of artwork the community contributed.

“It’s the third time we’ve done this type of show and it’s the best display we’ve ever had. The diversity is amazing,” Toop told the Tribune Friday afternoon.

The collection includes a Vivien Cowan painting, a raku clay piece by Corry Lun and unique brass rubbing of a gravestone marker and a portrait of Pierre Elliot Trudeau taken by Yousef Karsh to name a few.

Chuckling Toop said there has been no ambiguity about the reactions to the Trudeau portrait.

The show officially opens Saturday, Sept. 12 and will go until Saturday, Sept. 26.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

From photographs, limited edition prints and originals, people in the community responded to the gallery’s invitation to participate.

“About fifty per cent of the 80-some pieces were totally donated and the others we’ll get 30 per cent of the sale,” Toop said, adding the prices run the gamut from $20 and up.

When a piece is sold, Toop replaces its spot in the gallery with another one.

Physical distancing measures limit up to four people inside the gallery at once and one in the shop, unless they are part of the same bubble already.

Toop said they are also doing a draw and any sales in the shop or the gallery make the buyer eligible to draw for a piece by Pat Cornwall who is a relative of Sonia Cornwall, who was Vivien Cowan’s daughter and a local painter and rancher.

Brass rubbing of gravestone of Robert Bothe, artist unknown. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

