Sam Tudor kicks off provincial tour in Williams Lake

Singer/songwriter Sam Tudor kicked off his first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to live music events in 2020. The show at the Limelight Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 4, presented by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, was enjoyed by an audience of about 60 live music patrons.

Vancouver’s Sam Lynch opened the show with a set of her own melodic songs.

The pair swapped the front of stage to back one another up and were accompanied by Harry Tudor on drums, and Jasper Wrinch on bass. They are both promoting new albums created under COVID restrictions.

The group’s tour will take them to Wells, Prince George, Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, Nelson, Penticton, Vancouver, Victoria and Nanaimo.

Check www.samtudormusic.com for details.

