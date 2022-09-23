PHOTOS: Jorgensen reigns supreme in Battle of the Brushes to kick off Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk

Simon Thompson finishes up his painting as the Battle of the Brushes live paint event time runs out on Aug. 12. Thompson’s watercolour painting of a Venice-inspired scene was chosen by organizers for next year’s Art Walk promotional poster. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 2022 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk grand opening event was a bustling of brushes and bodies as artists and onlookers took in the art in action.

With a theme of “partnerships,” artists had just a few colours and one hour to complete a painting as people watched and the pressure was one.

In addition, with just 20 minutes to go, organizers threw in the requirement of including footsteps or footprints in some way.

It was incredible to watch the six artists interpret the challenge so differently and create something completely unique in such on such a tight timeline.

Once the hour was up, artists had to drop their brushes and viewers could then vote for their favourite artwork.

Tiffany Jorgensen of Cariboo Art Beat won the fan favourite with her painting of a whale reflected on water in dreamy tones of pink and purple.

Watercolour artist Simon Thompson had his bright Venice-like scene selected by the art walk committee to be used for the 2023 Art Walk poster.

The event also included face painting, giveaways, live music by Rosetta Paxton, Patt Pokeda and Pat Myre, and a mural for painting.

It was the grand opening of the 2022 art walk, which features 30 artists in 30 different downtown businesses. The art walk guide includes a short bio on each artist, which business their art can be found in, a map to help patrons plan their route and a passport which can be stamped and then entered to win $500 worth of art work.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

