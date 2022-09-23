PHOTOS: Jorgensen reigns supreme in Battle of the Brushes to kick off Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk

The set up at Spirit Square just a the Battle of the Brushed was about to get underway to makr the opening of 2022 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nikoleta Konstantaki was getting her background dialed in as she painted in the live painting action on Aug. 12. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Johannes Hoelderl got underway on his painting during the Battle of the Brushes Aug. 12. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nikoleta Konstantaki with her finished piece after a hectic one-hour Battle of the Brushes painting event. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sarah Sigurdson, left, stands with her friend and fellow Cariboo Art Beat artist Tiffany Jorgensen after Jorgensen completed her one-hour painting in the Battle of the Brushes event Aug. 12. Jorgensen's painting was voted fan favourite. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pat Pokeda, from left, Rosetta Paxton and Pat Myre were providing some live musical entertainment for the grand opening of 2022 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk on Aug. 12. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Molly Brown, left and Sarah Sigurdson made a full rainbow together thanks to some face painting down at the art walk grand opening. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
River Rose was helping paint a mural during the art walk grand opening at Spirit Square. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Skylar Lacavera, right, was on a road trip with his nana Michelle Lacavara and happened across the art walk grand opening where they stopped to get directions to the Guitar Seller and came back after getting Skylar his first guitar. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Simon Thompson finishes up his painting as the Battle of the Brushes live paint event time runs out on Aug. 12. Thompson's watercolour painting of a Venice-inspired scene was chosen by organizers for next year's Art Walk promotional poster. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 2022 Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk grand opening event was a bustling of brushes and bodies as artists and onlookers took in the art in action.

With a theme of “partnerships,” artists had just a few colours and one hour to complete a painting as people watched and the pressure was one.

In addition, with just 20 minutes to go, organizers threw in the requirement of including footsteps or footprints in some way.

It was incredible to watch the six artists interpret the challenge so differently and create something completely unique in such on such a tight timeline.

Once the hour was up, artists had to drop their brushes and viewers could then vote for their favourite artwork.

Tiffany Jorgensen of Cariboo Art Beat won the fan favourite with her painting of a whale reflected on water in dreamy tones of pink and purple.

Watercolour artist Simon Thompson had his bright Venice-like scene selected by the art walk committee to be used for the 2023 Art Walk poster.

The event also included face painting, giveaways, live music by Rosetta Paxton, Patt Pokeda and Pat Myre, and a mural for painting.

It was the grand opening of the 2022 art walk, which features 30 artists in 30 different downtown businesses. The art walk guide includes a short bio on each artist, which business their art can be found in, a map to help patrons plan their route and a passport which can be stamped and then entered to win $500 worth of art work.

Read more: Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2022 opens Aug. 12 and will feature 30 artists at 30 businesses


