Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2021 to feature 32 artists at 31 locations

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk begins Saturday, Aug. 14 with a parking lot party at the corner of Oliver Street and Third Avenue South. (Image submitted)

Art Walk 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 with a parking lot party outside the Downtown Williams Lake office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Everyone is excited to be back doing things,” said organizer Leslie Mahar. “We have 32 artists and 31 businesses participating this year.”

Art Walk will go until Wednesday, Sept. 8, and close with a community celebration on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Gibraltar Room.

Once details are finalized for the closing event, Mahar said the public will be alerted.

Recent UNBC graduate Katie Edinger was hired as a temporary marketing assistant and worked on the Art Walk booklet which is available at the Downtown Williams Lake office, the Station House Gallery, Tourism Discovery Centre, plus all of the venues in the Art Walk.

There are some new venues and new artists this year, Mahar said.

Artists being featured include: Donna Froese at United Floors, Derek Godin at BGC Williams Lake Club, Amanda Beaulieu Re4rm Fitness, Keegan Follack at Mint and Lime Catering, Kathleen MacDonald at city hall, Sarah Sigurdson at Remax WL Realty, Tiffany Jorgensen at Williams Lake First Nation, Artist Collective Sauerkraut Army at D&D Passports Xcetera, Sheena Brink at The Open Book, Brittany Murphy at Poppy Home, Miss White Spider Arts and Amy Schroeter at Sandtronic, Holly Hildebrandt at Kit & Kaboodle, Dwayne Davis at End of the Roll, Rachel Brink at Lo’s Florist, Joyce Norberg at Johnston Meier, Nikoleta Konstantaki at Red Tomato Pies, Olivia Dickens at The Bean Counter, Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin – Sid Western at the Williams Lake Library, Robbie Crane at Williams Lake and District Credit Union, Dean Gilpin at Bob’s Footwear and Apparel, Anne Kohut at Laketown Furnishings, Jazmyn Lyons at The Heeler, Lindsey J.A. Sandrock at BFF Fashions, Patrick Arseneault at Realm of Toys, Helen Sandy at Crosina Realty, Megan Peach at New Horizons Society, Geoff Bourdon at Woodland Jewellers, Julia Ziegler at Walk Rite Schoes, Rick Mintz at Frame Creations by Bruce, Olivia Steward at Grace Space Boutique and Maureen Erickson at Do More Promotional.

The museum display at the library and feature historical photographs from the 1920s, said Sherry Yonkman, DWLBIA executive director.

With the booklets, participants are encouraged to get them stamped at each venue and then enter to win a $500 certificate from an Art Walk artist.

