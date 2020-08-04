Downtown Williams Lake BIA summer student, Aly Davey, left, Jasmine Alexander, events co-ordinator, Brent Dafoe, marketing co-ordinator, and executive director Jordan Davis invite everyone to take in the Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2020, which goes from Friday, Aug. 7 to Friday, Sept. 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2020 opens Aug. 7

This year’s event features 27 businesses and 28 artists

Condensed, but mighty.

Those are the words Jasmine Alexander chose to describe Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2020, which opens Friday, Aug. 7 and runs until Friday, Sept. 4.

This is the second year the events co-ordinator has helped organize the Art Walk and said when COVID-19 hit she reached out asking businesses if they wanted to participate.

“If they all had collectively said ‘this is just not the season,’ then we would have listened, but the neat thing was we did get quite a few businesses, obviously not as many as last year’s, but we got quite a few saying, ‘we need this, we need the foot traffic.’”

Alexander’s conversations with the artists were also ‘very interesting,’ with many relating to her they were seeing a change of rhythm in their lives.

Some now had children at home, many became home schoolers and some were picking up a second job. Others that had been in Art Walk for years, said they had nothing new to show, while new artists stepped forward because they were finding more time to create art.

There are 27 businesses and 28 artists participating, including a mother-daughter duo.

Read more: Downtown Williams Lake arranges virtual cooking classes

That’s a smaller number than normal, but Alexander said that will work well for tourists because the art walk can be done in one round, compared to when there were 50 or 60 venues.

Last year it ran for three weeks, but due to feedback from the community that it felt short, Alexander said they returned to the four-week model.

Executive director Jordan Davis said there will not be any public celebrations for Art Walk this year because it would be difficult as gatherings are restricted to 50 people maximum under COVID-19 restrictions.

“We were so disappointed we had to cancel our Fork and Fare Urban Dinner that we’d spent months planning and sold out in two hours and we had to cancel Spring into Downtown,” Davis said. “That’s why we decided we had to go ahead with Art Walk.”

“We encourage people to get out and support the artists,” Alexander said.

It’s been tough for local businesses and more than ever this summer stands out to have an event like Art Walk where we have the flexibility of controlling numbers and doing things in a safe way.”

Each businesses has its own pandemic precautions that can be adhered to.

There are a few new businesses participating this year as well

Davis added Art Walk is a great activity to do with children, especially at a time when many parents are looking for activities outside the home.

Art Walk guide books will be available on Aug. 7 at all 27 locations and the Tourism Discovery Centre.

For updates, check out the Art Walk Facebook page or Instagram.

Read more: Downtown Williams Lake BIA launches business portrait project


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Performances in the Park ‘Listen Live’ sessions premiere in August

Just Posted

Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2020 opens Aug. 7

This year’s event features 27 businesses and 28 artists

Rodeo clinic, ranch visit entertains First Nations youth and elders in B.C.’s Interior

A fun time had for Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation at C+ Rodeos

Studies show Mount Polley Mine breach material re-suspends in Quesnel Lake

High copper levels continue in Quesnel River six years after breach

Mount Polley Mining Corp. to complete breach remediation this summer

Company eyes restart plan

Drugs, cash seized by Quesnel RCMP during raid on rural property over long weekend

Police seized 507 grams of methamphetamine, 750 ecstasy capsules, 20 grams of cocaine

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve, no-appointment-needed testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Most Read