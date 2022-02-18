Death of Dallas Good, singer-guitarist in The Sadies, mourned in Cariboo

Singer-guitarist Dallas Good of The Sadies, right, performs at Arts on the Fly 2019 in Horsefly, B.C. Good, 48, died suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 17. (Maren Patenaude photo) Dallas Good, singer-guitarist and founding member of The Sadies, seen left, performs at Arts on the Fly in 2019, died suddenly at the age of 48 on Feb. 18. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Sadies, Dallas Good, left and his brother Travis Good, right, with drummer Mike Belistsky, perform in the Horsefly community hall during Arts on the Fly 2019. (Brandon Hoffman photo)

The death of Dallas Good, singer-guitarist and founding member of the Canadian band The Sadies, is being mourned in the Cariboo.

In 2019 The Sadies, a rock and roll alternative band from Toronto, Ont., performed at Arts on the Fly (AOF) in Horsefly and were a crowd favourite.

AOF artistic coordinator Brandon Hoffman said he and the others involved with the festival offered their deepest condolences to those closest to Good.

“Dallas and The Sadies have been a massively influential force on Canadian music for almost three decades,” Hoffman said Friday. “It says a lot that despite all their accolades, they still came out and rocked our little festival in Horsefly, B.C.”

Hoffman said it was a pretty emotional experience watching Dallas and the band light up the Horsefly community hall after following their career since he was kid.

“We’re extremely privileged to have had you at Arts on the Fly. Rest in power, Dallas.”

Later Saturday night at Arts on the Fly in 2019, the Sadies played a second concert on the outdoor main stage.

It was raining heavily and The Sadies endured, even when rain water weighted a tarp, fell and drenched the mixer, stalling the performance for a bit.

The Sadies Facebook page annouced the musician’s death saying he died Thursday, Feb. 17.

“Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a band mate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights.”

