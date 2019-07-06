CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Arts on the Fly set to entertain in downtown Horsefly

The Sadies, Barney Bentall and Pharis and Jason Romero are all part of the festival lineup

The picturesque and meandering Horsefly River is one of the beautiful backdrops enjoyed by festival goers. Nelson Mouéllic photo

Arts on the Fly is back for the 2019 season, July 12 and 13 in beautiful downtown Horsefly, B.C.

We’re proud to bring a mix of the Cariboo’s tried-and-true musical favourites, and some exciting new acts to the community of Horsefly for the first time. We are thrilled to host artists like Pharis and Jason Romero, The Sadies, Barney Bentall, Tonye Aganaba, Ganges Delta, Bad Hoo, Annie Lou, Steve Brockley, Richard Inman and so many more.

This year brings over 30 performing musical acts, comprised of over 100 local and visiting artists, with a wide spread of musical styles to satiate your soul. But there’s plenty more than just music on the roster.

A weekend pass to the festival ($65 for adults; $55 for youth and seniors, with single-day passes available) grants you access to our four wonderful musical stages with on-site camping included.

Our coveted outdoor main stage and tweener stage is the perfect place to plop down a lawn chair, or kick off the shoes and dance into the starry night.

Our Community Hall is the place to step out of the sun for some intimate listening. “Electric Bill’s” stage will be back for another season, by popular demand.

This solar-powered stage is the brainchild of Horsefly mad scientist and sound technician Bill Irwin. Listeners can chill in the dappled sunlight beneath the cottonwood trees, or dip their feet in the Horsefly River, steps away from this popular outdoor music venue.

Included in the festival are workshops in plein air painting, sculpture / casting, sound healing, yoga, and more. Workshops range from kids-only arts-and-crafts, to a cheeky adults-only paint night in the beer garden. If you crave a deeper dive into your creative self, sign up for the intensive two-day Songwriting on the River workshop series.

This is the second installment of Arts on the Fly’s creative masterclass, held at the Romero property on the Little Horsefly River, July 10 and 11 before the festival. Songwriters or aspiring songwriters will rotate through a total of six 1.5 hour workshops led by celebrated artists Annie Lou, Steve Brockley, and Jenny Banai.

Participants are invited to stay on the property, kicking off each day’s musical journey with a relaxing yoga session led by Cleo Beaulieu. This two-day intensive masterclass is available to 12 people, for just $250.

Sign up now to reserve your spot, at www.artsonthefly.com/workshops.

Another great way to experience the festival is to volunteer!

With all this madness we offer, we can always use more human-power. Volunteering is a great way to meet new friends, see the inner workings of our little organization, and of course save a few bucks on entry. Just two three-hour volunteer shifts earn you a weekend pass to the festival with camping included.

A true party-hack is to sign up for the set-up or tear-down shifts, leaving you free as a leaf in the wind, all festival long. To volunteer, fill out the form at the bottom of the page at www.artsonthefly.com.

Tickets are moving fast for Arts on the Fly 2019. Get yours today to reserve your spot!

Advance tickets are available at The Open Book, Red Shreds, The Bean Counter, and Clarke’s in Horsefly, as well as www.artsonthefly.com. Don’t sleep on it; quantities are limited, and prices increase at the gates.

See you on the fly!

Brandon Hoffman is the artistic director of Arts on the Fly